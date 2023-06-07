July 05, 2023

NBA to test in-game flopping penalty at summer league: A flop, which will be determined by referees at the game, will be penalized by awarding the opposing team one free throw. The player who commits the flop will be assessed a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, which won't count toward personal fouls or lead to an ejection.



Officials won't be required to stop live play to call a flopping violation.

posted by NoMich to basketball at 04:58 PM - 3 comments