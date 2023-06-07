NBA to test in-game flopping penalty at summer league: A flop, which will be determined by referees at the game, will be penalized by awarding the opposing team one free throw. The player who commits the flop will be assessed a non-unsportsmanlike technical foul, which won't count toward personal fouls or lead to an ejection.
Officials won't be required to stop live play to call a flopping violation.
posted by NoMich to basketball at 04:58 PM - 3 comments
But the play doesn't stop. The flopper flops onto the court, play continues, Steph buries the 3, then the flop is called. One free throw for Steph, so make that 4 points, then they get to inbound the ball where Steph buries another 3. In the span of 5 game seconds, the Warriors just scored 7 points because LeBron decided to make it look like that li'l Steph Curry, with the ball, could truck a large NFL tight end like the body sizes were switched.
posted by NoMich at 09:03 AM on July 06, 2023
I like the idea of trying to take on some of the most egregious flopping in the same way they have addressed the excessive Harden-esque foul-baiting. That said, this sure does seem to throw an awful lot of additional game-swaying power in the hands of the officials...right as Pro Sports in the US is being overrun by gambling.
/MavsFanWhoWillNeverForgetDonaghy
posted by Ufez Jones at 09:22 AM on July 06, 2023
Some flops are so ridiculous that one free throw doesn't seem like enough.
posted by beaverboard at 10:34 PM on July 05, 2023