Mavericks Re-Sign Kyrie Irving for 3 Years, $126 Million: The Dallas Mavericks reached a three-year, $126 million deal to keep Kyrie Irving, avoiding the disaster of losing him for nothing after trading two starters and three draft picks to get him from the Brooklyn Nets in February. "Irving’s talent is universally acknowledged, but it comes with various serious reservations," writes Matt Moore for Action Network.

posted by rcade to basketball at 11:40 PM - 0 comments