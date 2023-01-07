Current round of ESPN layoffs includes Jeff Van Gundy.: The NY Post is reporting that ESPN is expected to purge around 20 on-air personalities during this round of layoffs to save "tens of millions of dollars".
There was recent talk the Mavs wanted to hire Van Gundy as an assistant.
posted by rcade at 01:48 PM on June 30, 2023
I've long prayed for a team to take a chance on him to get him out of the booth, but at this point it's been 16 years since he coached (not counting some FIBA stuff). I'm not so much worried about him losing his chops as I am his ability to connect with today's players.
I don't know if he and Stan have any chemistry together, but a Manning Brothers-style alt-feed with the Van Gundys might make for an interesting experiment. I guess ESPN isn't going to take that shot, but maybe Bezos would.
posted by Ufez Jones at 03:46 PM on June 30, 2023
Among others out: Suzy Kolber (27 years!), Steve Young, Matt Hasselback, NFL draft expert Todd McShay, and Jalen Rose.
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:28 PM on June 30, 2023
Also Max Kellerman and Keyshawn Johnson. Jason Fitz seemed to be a radio-only guy, but I enjoyed the shows he was on. All I know Joon Lee for is super-homer coverage of the Mets/Padres playoff series last year - no matter what happened it was something Mets did or failed to do, not the Padres doing it to them.
posted by LionIndex at 04:46 PM on June 30, 2023
Really surprised by many of these (but maybe I shouldn't be).
posted by jagsnumberone at 09:18 PM on June 30, 2023
In tribute, let's revisit JVG's on-air ruminations on second cousins.
Meanwhile, NBC (and Amazon?) are expected to be in the mix as the NBA begins new negotiations for TV rights. The NBA on NBC last aired in 2002. The new rights deal would take effect at the beginning of the 2025-26 season.
posted by Ufez Jones at 11:33 AM on June 30, 2023