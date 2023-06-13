June 13, 2023

Denver Nuggets Win First NBA Championship: After nine years in the ABA and 47 years in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 with a 94-89 victory. League MVP Nikola Jokic was the series MVP. Not bad for a guy drafted during a Taco Bell commercial.

