Denver Nuggets Win First NBA Championship: After nine years in the ABA and 47 years in the NBA, the Denver Nuggets have won their first championship in franchise history, defeating the Miami Heat 4-1 with a 94-89 victory. League MVP Nikola Jokic was the series MVP. Not bad for a guy drafted during a Taco Bell commercial.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:04 AM - 4 comments
Does this mean that when the Indiana Pacers are on the verge of their first title, Peyton Manning will once again be courtside?
posted by beaverboard at 10:26 AM on June 13, 2023
Some cryogenically frozen part of him, at least.
Congrats to the Nuggets. Heck of a run and a team that's just an absolute pleasure to watch play the game.
And a big smile for Jeff Green who finally got himself a ring with his 11th team (12th if you separate the Sonics from the Thunder). If that's not a record, it's got to be up there.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:33 AM on June 13, 2023
I'm waiting for some new ads along the lines of:
"Nikola Jokic, you just won the NBA championship! What are you going to do next?"
"I'm going to sit on the face of the governor of Florida!"
posted by beaverboard at 10:39 AM on June 13, 2023
Relive the moment Jokic was drafted.
Taco Bell should reshoot that Quesarito commercial with Jokic.
posted by rcade at 10:22 AM on June 13, 2023