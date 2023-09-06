Kyrie Asks LeBron to Join the Mavericks: Kyrie Irving has reached out to LeBron James to see if he'd be interested in joining the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic reports. There's a lot of skepticism Dallas could put that deal together and less skepticism that Irving could instead join James on the Los Angeles Lakers. "James to Dallas is possible, but incredibly improbable," writes Jovan Buha.
posted by rcade to basketball at 05:29 PM - 2 comments
So Kyrie is thinking about staying in Dallas? That's a pleasant surprise.
posted by rcade at 09:35 PM on June 08, 2023
I need to reach out to Kyrie to ask if he can help deal with air quality problems in the Northeast.
If the doggone earth wasn't flat, we wouldn't be having all this wildfire smoke coming down from Canada.
posted by beaverboard at 07:39 PM on June 08, 2023