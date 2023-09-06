June 08, 2023

Kyrie Asks LeBron to Join the Mavericks: Kyrie Irving has reached out to LeBron James to see if he'd be interested in joining the Dallas Mavericks, The Athletic reports. There's a lot of skepticism Dallas could put that deal together and less skepticism that Irving could instead join James on the Los Angeles Lakers. "James to Dallas is possible, but incredibly improbable," writes Jovan Buha.

posted by rcade to basketball at 05:29 PM - 2 comments