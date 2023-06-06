French Open Boots Doubles Players After Ball Girl Struck by Ball: During a third round French Open doubles match, Miyo Kato and Aldila Sutjiadi were disqualified because Kato unintentionally hit a ball girl while passing a ball to her after a point. The ball girl was caught off guard and she was struck in the neck. She fought tears for 10 minutes after players Marie Bouzkova and Sara Sorribes Tormo implored the chair to disqualify their opponents because the girl was injured -- but never checked on her themselves.
What a pathetic display. First, getting hit by a tennis ball struck by a professional (nonchalantly on the backhand) might not have been very pleasant, but for god's sake girl, hold it together. Then, for the opposing team to lobby for disqualification without ever once extending any sympathy to the young woman who was on their side of the court is just comically shitty. And to DQ competitors from a major tournament for what was clearly accidental speaks pretty poorly of the officials. Jeebus.
Edit--I clicked the second link and see that there is really no discretion for the chair umpire when a ball hits court staff. So disregard the above and I'll just say what a stupid rule that is.
posted by tahoemoj at 06:11 PM on June 05, 2023
It would be nice to see a bit of consistency around the rules and etiquette of the game.
posted by beaverboard at 07:41 PM on June 05, 2023
If the kid had been treated better from the time the incident occurred, she might've been able to calm down. Instead she got to watch adults argue while the crowd gawked at her for interminable minutes. After a few minutes a staffer came over and huddled with her.
The rule should be that if the chair finds no intent and no anger on the player's part, it should be a minor penalty instead of a DQ.
posted by rcade at 08:06 PM on June 05, 2023
I have Tennis Channel Plus so I watched the replay to see how this unfolded.
Bouzkova and Sorribes Tormo were so concerned about the ball girl being struck that they never walked over to her during the entire 10 minutes she was in the corner crying. They didn't even clap sympathetically with the rest of the crowd when the girl walked off the court.
Their concern began and ended with Kato and Sutjiadi being DQd.
posted by rcade at 04:16 PM on June 05, 2023