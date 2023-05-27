May 26, 2023

Sit back, relax and enjoy this monumental 211 shot badminton rally: Context of the match is here.

posted by rumple to other at 09:16 PM - 3 comments

Unbelievable. I didn't count the shots.

I couldn't believe the number of impossible recoveries. Half of which happened faster than I could follow.

What reflexes. Some of that stuff you can't anticipate. You just have to react.

posted by beaverboard at 09:40 PM on May 26, 2023

That was incredible. It will be hard for some other sporting event to top that one this year.

posted by NoMich at 11:12 PM on May 26, 2023

Even the crowd reactions are fast. The roar for each slam was cool.

posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on May 27, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.