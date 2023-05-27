Sit back, relax and enjoy this monumental 211 shot badminton rally: Context of the match is here.
That was incredible. It will be hard for some other sporting event to top that one this year.
posted by NoMich at 11:12 PM on May 26, 2023
Even the crowd reactions are fast. The roar for each slam was cool.
posted by rcade at 11:14 AM on May 27, 2023
Unbelievable. I didn't count the shots.
I couldn't believe the number of impossible recoveries. Half of which happened faster than I could follow.
What reflexes. Some of that stuff you can't anticipate. You just have to react.
posted by beaverboard at 09:40 PM on May 26, 2023