May 18, 2023

Pat McAfee Talks Himself Into Timeslot on ESPN: People questioned Pat McAfee for quitting the NFL at 29 when he had a $6 million contract as a punter. Six years later, he's leaving a $120 million contract with FanDuel to move his sportstalk show and gargantuan social media following to ESPN this fall in a deal exceeding $10 million a year. "Pat McAfee has always done things differently," writes sports business reporter Joe Pompliano.

posted by rcade to media at 09:58 AM - 1 comment