What Happened to the St. Louis Cardinals?: Favorites to win the National League Central again, the St. Louis Cardinals have instead gone 15-25 and dwell in the cellar of the NL. Every starter has an ERA above 4.00, relievers have blown 11 saves and for the first time since 2004, Yadier Molina is no longer behind the plate. The Redbirds signed Willson Contreras for five years and $87.5 million to succeed him, and in a sign of how that's going, he was briefly demoted to DH.
It's really this simple -- poor team construction, terrible managing.
The complete lack of a pitching staff overhaul after last season was embarrassing. The glut of outfielders not only remains, it got worse. Bringing Walker up was bold, but sending him back the second he hit a snag just didn't make sense. Oli benching O'Neil for "not hustling" on bad hamstrings is the sort of toxic shit I'd expect from La Russa. And I honestly have no idea what to make of the Contreras situation. It's a comedy of errors: massive overpay for a part-time player you have full-time expectations for --> give him just 20 percent of the season before pulling him and blaming him for the pitching staff being ass --> announce that he's going to DH/play in the outfield --> announce he's going to only DH --> announce he's got a chance to win the catching job back from the bum you deemed not good enough when you signed Contreras in the first place -- and do it all in a month.
(Edit: almost forgot to complain about the continual lineup changes and search for "matchups" that rarely transpire)
As a fellow Cardinals fan noted on Twitter: if this is the price we had to pay for last year's magical Pujols run, we'll do so. But BOY is it getting frustrating. /endrant
posted by Goyoucolts at 08:31 PM on May 14, 2023
The Cardinals visit the Red Sox tonight on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.
posted by rcade at 01:03 PM on May 14, 2023