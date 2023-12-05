May 11, 2023

NHL enforcers die 10 years younger than their fellow players: The study, published Wednesday in the JAMA Network Open, found that enforcers died on average a decade younger than comparable peers who were drafted at the same rank, were of similar height and weight and played the same position.
Okay, having read the paper over dinner, I think "Nearly one in four enforcers died of suicide or overdose", would make an equally damning headline. Given they collected their data via publicly available obituaries*, I wouldn't be surprised if that's a bit of an undercount. Mortality data is generally kind of dodgy in the best settings, much moreso when you bring in things like suicide and overdose. Given the small sample size, even if they were off by one it would give the power of the results a decent boost.
*Shout-out to whoever on the research team undertook that part of data collection. Combing through online obits sounds like the special combo platter of tedium, frustration, and a bummer I know too well.
I won't be able to take a close look at it until later this evening, but I didn't see a link in the CBC article to the actual paper, which is here if anyone would like to see it.
