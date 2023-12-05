Major Leaguers Pfear the Pfister: Major League Baseball players who stay at the 130-year-old Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee during road trips claim the place is haunted. Adrian Beltre heard phantom knocking in the hallway and the TV kept turning itself on. Carlos Gomez heard voices in the shower and his iPod erupted with static noise. Bryce Harper said his clothes moved. Instead of staying there this week for a three-game road series, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is renting an Airbnb. "You can tell me what happened after," he said. "I just don't want to find out myself."
Don't the Yankees stay at a Ramada in Milwaukee?
posted by tommybiden at 05:40 PM on May 11, 2023
Speaking as one with some experience in the fine art of umpiring, I can say with certainty that umpires need no paranormal stimulus to cause much on-the-field weirdness Causing chaos comes naturally to us.
posted by Howard_T at 11:11 PM on May 11, 2023
There have definitely been some umpires who have stayed there.
posted by beaverboard at 10:57 AM on May 11, 2023