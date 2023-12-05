May 11, 2023

Major Leaguers Pfear the Pfister: Major League Baseball players who stay at the 130-year-old Pfister Hotel in Milwaukee during road trips claim the place is haunted. Adrian Beltre heard phantom knocking in the hallway and the TV kept turning itself on. Carlos Gomez heard voices in the shower and his iPod erupted with static noise. Bryce Harper said his clothes moved. Instead of staying there this week for a three-game road series, Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers is renting an Airbnb. "You can tell me what happened after," he said. "I just don't want to find out myself."

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:31 AM - 3 comments