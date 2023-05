Leafs-trolling father-daughter duo has been at it for years.: Twitterer rufus_mcdaniel noticed the same pair of fans sitting in the lower bowl of ScotiaBank Arena during both rounds of the Playoffs (so far) first wearing Lightning jerseys and then Panthers. Turns out they're Toronto-area father-daughter season-ticket holders and diehard Canadiens fans who bond over cheering for their biggest rival's opponents.

