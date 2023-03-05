May 03, 2023

Seattle Kraken 5, Joe Pavelski 4: Joe Pavelski became the oldest player in NHL history to score four goals in a game Tuesday night, a losing effort by his Dallas Stars in the playoffs against the plucky Seattle Kraken. Pavelski did not celebrate the way Joe Thornton once said he would.

posted by rcade to hockey at 01:52 PM - 2 comments

If it wasn't for the love of Canes, NoMich might be calling for a Kraken - Panthers final.

posted by beaverboard at 03:14 PM on May 03, 2023

As much as I like this particular Dallas Stars team, I can't help but root for the team that has John Forslund as their play by play guy. He really did a great job in helping build a hockey culture here in the Raleigh area and is sorely missed because his replacement is awful behind the mic

posted by NoMich at 03:19 PM on May 03, 2023

You're not logged in. Please log in or register.