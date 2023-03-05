Seattle Kraken 5, Joe Pavelski 4: Joe Pavelski became the oldest player in NHL history to score four goals in a game Tuesday night, a losing effort by his Dallas Stars in the playoffs against the plucky Seattle Kraken. Pavelski did not celebrate the way Joe Thornton once said he would.
As much as I like this particular Dallas Stars team, I can't help but root for the team that has John Forslund as their play by play guy. He really did a great job in helping build a hockey culture here in the Raleigh area and is sorely missed because his replacement is awful behind the mic
posted by NoMich at 03:19 PM on May 03, 2023
If it wasn't for the love of Canes, NoMich might be calling for a Kraken - Panthers final.
posted by beaverboard at 03:14 PM on May 03, 2023