May 01, 2023

Bruins in Ruins: Fantastic Season Followed by First-Round Flop: The Boston Bruins amassed 65 wins and 135 points, the best single-season record in NHL history. The Florida Panthers were not impressed, sending Boston home Sunday night to a game-7 overtime defeat and first-round ignominy. Conor Ryan of the Boston Globe blames "days of uncharacteristic missteps, second-guesses and logic-defying gaffes " all doled out by their greatest foe, themselves."

posted by rcade to hockey at 11:41 AM - 7 comments