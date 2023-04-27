Paolo Banchero Wins NBA Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero got 98 out of 100 first-place votes to become the NBA Rookie of the Year, the third time an Orlando Magic player has been thus honored following Shaq in 1993 and Mike Miller in 2001. He's the first No. 1 overall pick to get the award in his first season since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. The Magic, who improved from 22 to 34 wins this season, had everyone thinking on draft night they were going to pick Jabari Smith.
posted by rcade to basketball at 09:33 AM - 2 comments
I'd love to have any input on this, but I somehow missed every one of Orlando's nationally televised game this year.
Even though, it's not great, it's still a lot better than the 70s and early 80s, where it was the Lakers, Celtics, and Sixers. That's it, until the Pistons and Bulls joined in. Teams went years without being on TV.
posted by jagsnumberone at 12:00 AM on April 27, 2023
I know it's all about *r~a~t~i~n~g~s* and whatnot, but the NBA cycle of over-hyping the draft only to shelf the biggest rookie names all season long while we have to endure yet another Suns/Warriors (or Heat/Knicks or whoever) match-up is frustrating as hell.
posted by Ufez Jones at 10:51 AM on April 26, 2023