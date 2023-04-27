April 26, 2023

Paolo Banchero Wins NBA Rookie of the Year: Paolo Banchero got 98 out of 100 first-place votes to become the NBA Rookie of the Year, the third time an Orlando Magic player has been thus honored following Shaq in 1993 and Mike Miller in 2001. He's the first No. 1 overall pick to get the award in his first season since Karl-Anthony Towns in 2016. The Magic, who improved from 22 to 34 wins this season, had everyone thinking on draft night they were going to pick Jabari Smith.

posted by rcade to basketball at 09:33 AM - 2 comments