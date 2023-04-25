Jets Complete Trade for Aaron Rodgers : Every 15 years this century, the New York Jets acquire a 39-year-old, Hall of Fame-bound, Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for draft picks -- including one that improves based on playing time. As went Brett Favre and now Aaron Rodgers, so shall 24-year-old Jordan Love in 2038.
My condolences to the Jets.
posted by ic23b at 06:52 PM on April 24, 2023
As a Vikings fan, I only ask that Rodgers doesn't repeat the Favre cycle and end up with the Vikings next season. I'd much rather be developing a new QB for the future instead of doing the recycled QB thing again. And Rodgers is really unlikeable.
posted by TheQatarian at 06:42 PM on April 24, 2023