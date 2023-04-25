April 24, 2023

Jets Complete Trade for Aaron Rodgers : Every 15 years this century, the New York Jets acquire a 39-year-old, Hall of Fame-bound, Super Bowl-winning quarterback from the Green Bay Packers in exchange for draft picks -- including one that improves based on playing time. As went Brett Favre and now Aaron Rodgers, so shall 24-year-old Jordan Love in 2038.

posted by rcade to football at 05:32 PM - 2 comments