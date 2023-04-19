Yankee Stadium Opened 100 Years Ago Today: On April 18, 1923, the original Yankee Stadium opened. A crowd of 60,000 saw Babe Ruth batting third for New York against the Boston Red Sox. Ruth said before the game, "I'd give a year of my life if I can hit a home run in the first game in this new park." In the third inning he hit the first homer in its history.
Yep. How do you tear down the House that Ruth Built?
posted by rcade at 03:59 PM on April 18, 2023
Once you've torn down Penn Station, it gets easier.
posted by beaverboard at 07:09 PM on April 18, 2023
If only it were still standing.
posted by werty at 01:47 PM on April 18, 2023