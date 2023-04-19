April 18, 2023

Yankee Stadium Opened 100 Years Ago Today: On April 18, 1923, the original Yankee Stadium opened. A crowd of 60,000 saw Babe Ruth batting third for New York against the Boston Red Sox. Ruth said before the game, "I'd give a year of my life if I can hit a home run in the first game in this new park." In the third inning he hit the first homer in its history.

posted by rcade to baseball at 10:57 AM - 3 comments

If only it were still standing.

posted by werty at 01:47 PM on April 18, 2023

Yep. How do you tear down the House that Ruth Built?

posted by rcade at 03:59 PM on April 18, 2023

Once you've torn down Penn Station, it gets easier.

posted by beaverboard at 07:09 PM on April 18, 2023

