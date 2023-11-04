April 10, 2023

NBA Pickem Champion: rcade: Friday's game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Milwaukee Bucks was meaningless in the NBA season but decisive in the SportsFilter NBA Pickem. Rumple would've won with a Bucks win by 7 to 13 points. Instead Grizzlies scrubs steamrolled Bucks scrubs by 23, giving me the championship. Ufez Jones claims the Costanza.

posted by rcade to basketball at 10:12 PM - 2 comments