April 10, 2023

Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert suspended for play-in game versus Lakers.: The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended Center Rudy Gobert after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in Sunday's game vs. the Pelicans and was sent home during the game. The Wolves traded five first round picks to Utah this Summer for Gobert, including 2022 breakout rookie Center Walker Kessler.

posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 02:07 PM - 6 comments