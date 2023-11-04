Timberwolves Center Rudy Gobert suspended for play-in game versus Lakers.: The Minnesota Timberwolves have suspended Center Rudy Gobert after he threw a punch at teammate Kyle Anderson in Sunday's game vs. the Pelicans and was sent home during the game. The Wolves traded five first round picks to Utah this Summer for Gobert, including 2022 breakout rookie Center Walker Kessler.
posted by Ufez Jones to basketball at 02:07 PM - 6 comments
oof-da
Gophers lose to a polling school and now this
posted by NoMich at 02:21 PM on April 10, 2023
The T-Wolves season won't end if they lose tomorrow night (the loser of both of tomorrow's games* goes on to play the winners of Wednesday's games** in a win-or-go-home match-up), but I know I'd want my two best defenders on hand if I were about to go up in a huge game against Anthony Davis and LeBron James (not to mention Austin Reaves).
*Hawks @ Heat and T-Wolves @ Lakers (TNT)
**Bulls @ Raptors and Thunder @ Pelicans (ESPN)
posted by Ufez Jones at 04:21 PM on April 10, 2023
People never learn:
If you trade with Ainge and overpay
You'll end up getting Fultzed someday
posted by beaverboard at 05:08 PM on April 10, 2023
I think the tiny handful of teams that didn't make the playoffs should still get invited to the White House.
posted by beaverboard at 05:15 PM on April 10, 2023
Holy Clint Longley, Batman!
If he'll do that on the sideline during a game what's he been doing behind closed doors?
posted by rcade at 10:25 PM on April 10, 2023
The Timberwolves will also be without their best wing defender, Jaden McDaniels, who broke his hand during the same game while punching a wall after getting upset over foul calls.
posted by Ufez Jones at 02:10 PM on April 10, 2023