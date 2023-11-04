Boston Bruins Break Record for Single-Season Wins: The Boston Bruins have become the first team in NHL history to win 63 games in a regular season and have a chance to set the single-season points record as well in their final two games. (One of the teams that won 62, the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96, did it before an overtime shootout eliminated ties. Four Bruins wins came in OT.)
They're gonna get swept out of the first round. Sell *everything* that you own, put it all into crypto then put that into Vegas. Guaranteed that someone will make a ton of money
As of right now that would be the Islanders (though, that could change in the last two games to Florida or Pittsburgh). Since that's my favorite team, I would be good with that/lol. It would be deja vu to the 2019 season when the mighty Columbus Blue Jackets swept the Lightening after the Lightening tied the Red Wings mark for most victories. So, you're saying there's a chance...
posted by jagsnumberone at 01:28 AM on April 10, 2023
I hope we don't have to bail our new Kapitanbanhammerjagermeister out of debtor's prison so early into his tour of duty.
posted by beaverboard at 09:31 AM on April 10, 2023
I'll just banhammer everyone in the judicial/prison system until I'm free
posted by NoMich at 12:24 PM on April 10, 2023
posted by NoMich at 10:34 PM on April 09, 2023