April 09, 2023

Boston Bruins Break Record for Single-Season Wins: The Boston Bruins have become the first team in NHL history to win 63 games in a regular season and have a chance to set the single-season points record as well in their final two games. (One of the teams that won 62, the Detroit Red Wings in 1995-96, did it before an overtime shootout eliminated ties. Four Bruins wins came in OT.)

