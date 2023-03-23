March 22, 2023

Good Morning Football with Fin Taylor: Billed as the most awkward TV appearance ever, comedian Fin Taylor on the NFL in Britain, and other stuff.

posted by owlhouse to football at 09:15 PM - 1 comment

I wish someone would have set up the late John Madden to have a chat with David Lloyd.

posted by beaverboard at 11:39 PM on March 22, 2023

