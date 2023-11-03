March 10, 2023

Report: Bears Trading No. 1 Pick to Panthers: The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for this year's No. 9 pick, a late second-round pick, next year's first- and second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, sources told Adam Schefter. The only time the Panthers ever used the first pick was in 2011 to select Cam Newton.
Chicago got a haul. Did Jacksonville get a single serious offer for the first overall last year?
posted by rcade at 07:19 AM on March 11, 2023
If the Panthers do not guess correctly on the right, franchise changing player for that first overall, the Bears are going to get some very high draft picks next year. GM Ryan Poles did a great job in getting GM Scott Fitterer to make a desperation move like this. Obviously, Fitterer has a guy in mind to pick with that #1 spot. Who could it be? My guess is that it's CJ Stroud. Never ever forget that of all of the QBs to come out of Ohio State is Tom Tupa, the punter.
posted by NoMich at 11:28 AM on March 11, 2023
Oh, and who the heck is this new QB going to throw to in Charlotte? Fitterer traded their, by far, best wide receiver as a part of that package.
posted by NoMich at 11:30 AM on March 11, 2023
Bears would be better off trading all of their picks and somehow figure out how to get a different organization draft for them.
posted by cixelsyd at 12:15 PM on March 11, 2023
Never ever forget that of all of the QBs to come out of Ohio State is Tom Tupa, the punter.
Among the seemingly endless stream of players that migrated from the Pats to the Jets back in the day, one of the most painful abdications was Tom Tupa. I hated to see him go to NY.
Then Tupa got put in as an emergency QB against the Pats and damn near beat them. After not having taken a snap in a game in years.
There's another Big 10 QB named Tom who punts pretty well. A guy by the name of Brady.
Instead of playing in senior celebrity golf matches, Tupa and Brady should hold an Ohio State - Michigan punt off with the glory of their respective alma maters at stake.
posted by beaverboard at 04:22 PM on March 11, 2023
Never ever forget that of all of the QBs to come out of Ohio State is Tom Tupa, the punter.
When someone says "of all the QB's to come out of Ohio State..." the guy that immediately comes to mind is Craig Krenzel. A hard studying molecular biologist and dutiful game manager pressed into service who only lost a couple of his starts and won a national title, breaking the hearts of a more dynamic and talented Miami team.
As cixel said, the Bears need to be careful on draft day. Not just because of the Trubisky pick. Among other swings, they also selected Rex Grossman in the first round. Maybe just as well they haven't had a first round pick 3 out of the last 5 years or so.
posted by beaverboard at 04:45 PM on March 11, 2023
Never ever forget that of all of the QBs to come out of Ohio State is Tom Tupa, the punter.
Ugh, unfinished sentence. Make that:
Never ever forget that of all of the QBs to come out of Ohio State, Tom Tupa found the most success in the NFL, as a punter.
posted by NoMich at 05:16 PM on March 11, 2023
I'd be interested to know what other teams might have been offering Chicago for the first pick.
If Houston wanted to trade up, they must have locked in on one guy exclusively. Who knows, they may still get him.
With Houston trying to move up, the chances of the Colts being able to trade up into the #2 spot now seems unlikely.
With Chicago now at #9, they may not be done trading down.
The Cardinals are so f**ked. Instead of being able to draft a QB prospect on a rookie deal, they're now stuck with the absurdly overpayed Kyler and Koach Kliff's guaranteed money - from the 5 year deal they gave him just 12 months ago. The sun is too close to the earth in Arizona.
Any Broncos fan has to feel pain when they look at that #5 pick.
posted by beaverboard at 10:22 PM on March 10, 2023