March 10, 2023

Report: Bears Trading No. 1 Pick to Panthers: The Chicago Bears are trading the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for this year's No. 9 pick, a late second-round pick, next year's first- and second-round picks and wide receiver D.J. Moore, sources told Adam Schefter. The only time the Panthers ever used the first pick was in 2011 to select Cam Newton.

