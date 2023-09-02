Kevin Durant traded to Phoenix Suns in blockbuster move: Brooklyn Nets receive Jae Crowder, Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson and four unprotected first-round draft picks in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029 and a 2028 pick swap
posted by NoMich to basketball at 07:44 AM - 3 comments
In keeping with the times, the British royal family has announced that they are trading Prince Harry to a NBA Western Conference team.
By the time the final provisions of this deal are completed, I will be riding an electric AARP scooter with an oxygen tote and the Mets will no longer be paying Bobby Bonilla.
posted by beaverboard at 10:07 AM on February 09, 2023
And Howard will still be attending Celtics games
posted by NoMich at 11:14 AM on February 09, 2023
Question: will KD still be playing in 2027 and 2029? How about 2025?
posted by NoMich at 09:46 AM on February 09, 2023