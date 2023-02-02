Tom Brady Retires from Football: After 23 seasons, seven Super Bowls, three MVPs, 649 touchdown passes and 89,214 passing yards, Tom Brady is retiring from football. He announced his decision Wednesday morning on social media: "I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."
The New York Times has reported Tom Brady's re-retirement by marking up last year's story with insertions and deletions.
posted by rcade at 08:18 PM on February 01, 2023
The nerve of the guy, interrupting the national two weeks of gushing over the Kelce brothers and Mahomes. Tom and Sean Payton should be ashamed of themselves.
I feel bad for the sports yakkers who had started revving up all the musical chairs possibilities of a Niners QB chart that included Brady, Lance, Groppo and Purdy. San Fran is now down to three guys. (I say keep em all, you're gonna need them and you'll still have to bring in a Colt McCoy to get through the entire season).
I hope Brady is not annoying in the broadcast booth. I have enjoyed the playoffs much more this year with the greatly reduced presence of Joe Buck.
Now, Tom and ex-wife Gisele can start a personal alms race to see who can coin more moolah in separation. And we'll be treated to a string of non-sports related sightings of them stepping out on the town with hotties half their age.
posted by beaverboard at 10:43 AM on February 01, 2023