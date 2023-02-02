February 01, 2023

Tom Brady Retires from Football: After 23 seasons, seven Super Bowls, three MVPs, 649 touchdown passes and 89,214 passing yards, Tom Brady is retiring from football. He announced his decision Wednesday morning on social media: "I won't be longwinded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay, and I used mine up last year, so really thank you guys so much to every single one of you for supporting me."

