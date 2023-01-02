Super Bowl 0x39: Chiefs vs. Eagles: The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals on a field goal with eight seconds left. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 earlier Sunday after quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both left with injuries, leaving the team with no ability to pass in the second half.
Looked like Mahomes' ankle was really getting to him at the end of the game, but still did what needed to be done to get the win. You think it will be completely healed in two weeks' time?
posted by NoMich at 07:30 AM on January 30, 2023
I can't believe Mahomes was able to run like that on his sprained ankle and lead Joseph Ossai into making that catastrophic mistake of the late hit out of bounds. I was rooting for the Bengals but that gutsy play should be remembered as The Scramble.
The ankle will still be sprained in two weeks but Mahomes proved Sunday he can get it done in the pocket.
posted by rcade at 07:57 AM on January 30, 2023
After watching those 2 games I really wonder who the NFL is going to give the Superbowl Officiating gig to. Both crews were a disaster.
posted by cixelsyd at 03:57 PM on January 30, 2023
Who is Chad Henne's backup? Maybe he should get a few reps.
Thinking back on the Niners' season long QB saga, it seems like it was 3 or 4 years ago that Trey Lance got injured.
posted by beaverboard at 10:24 PM on January 29, 2023