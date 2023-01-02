January 29, 2023

Super Bowl 0x39: Chiefs vs. Eagles: The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to the Super Bowl for the third time in four years and will face the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs won 23-20 over the Cincinnati Bengals on a field goal with eight seconds left. The Eagles beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 earlier Sunday after quarterbacks Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson both left with injuries, leaving the team with no ability to pass in the second half.

posted by rcade to football at 10:10 PM - 4 comments