January 02, 2023

Player Needs CPR During Monday Night Football : The Monday Night Football game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals was suspended and later cancelled after Bills player Demar Hamlin collapsed on the field following a tackle and had to be administered CPR for over 10 minutes. The NFL originally planned to resume play after Hamilton was taken off in an ambulance, but both coaches sent their teams to the locker rooms.

posted by rcade to football at 11:17 PM - 1 comment