RIP Pelé: "I told myself before the game, ‘he's made of skin and bones just like everyone else,’” Italian defender Tarcisio Burgnich said after the 1970 final. “But I was wrong."
World Cup Final 1958. Still only 17 years old.
posted by owlhouse at 04:46 PM on December 29, 2022
I've just recently been watching some of the vintage Brazil WC matches with commentary in Portuguese, so I've been soaking up the national love for Pele along with the skills and charisma. RIP.
posted by beaverboard at 02:59 PM on December 29, 2022