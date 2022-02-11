Dan Snyder May Be Selling Washington Commanders: Dan Snyder has recruited Bank of America to sell the Washington Commanders, according to Forbes. The sale could be for the entire team or a minority stake. He's already received four inquiries. Snyder is the third owner of the team since its 1932 founding as the Boston Braves.
Classic Dan Snyder move to hire the likes of Bank of America to broker the sale. He should bring in Wells Fargo to complete the heartwarming scenario.
I was shocked at how handsomely Donald Sterling was rewarded for being Donald Sterling when he had to sell the Clippers. If Snyder sells his NFL team in its entirety, that deal will make Sterling's sale look rather small in comparison.
I would buy the Commanders just so I could change the name to the Washington FC and go back to those cool transitional unis they had with the numbers on the sides of the helmets.
posted by beaverboard at 01:10 PM on November 02, 2022
I love the following from the ESPN story:
According to the ESPN investigation, because Snyder has been unable to muster government resources for a new stadium, owners are considering a financial maneuver to remove him as owner.
In other words, his angelic fellow owners would vote him out if he wasn't able to force appointed and elected officials to find a way to make the taxpayers fund the cost of a new stadium. Their stench is almost as bad as his.
posted by beaverboard at 05:07 PM on November 02, 2022
ESPN's story: Snyders hire Bank of America Securities to explore Commanders sale
posted by NoMich at 12:06 PM on November 02, 2022