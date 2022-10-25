October 23, 2022

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and Other Weirdos: Welcome to the inescapable Sartrean hellscape of entrusting your team to a legendary quarterback.
posted by NoMich to football at 08:45 PM - 1 comment
Rodgers, Wilson and Brady aren't the first to cause late career problems by any means.
Favre was no model citizen, laying the groundwork for the sort of individual he has become in his post NFL career.
Dan Marino spent his last seasons in the pros hobbling around frustrated and yelling at his entire offense between plays. The dude could barely walk, and he'd be out there red faced for four quarters.
This is why you hate to see a guy like Andrew Luck walk away from the league.
Since the article mentioned Wentz, I want to take the opportunity to tip my hat to his fellow QB from the top of the 2016 draft, Jared Goff. Traded from LA to Detroit, he's a guy who would have had every right to crawl into a hole, say life sucks, and just go through the motions for the paycheck. Yet he showed up to work like a motivated professional, and he has tried hard to help make the Lions competitive regardless of the seeming hopelessness of the situation. It really surprised me to see how much effort he has given and how committed he seems to be to the team and the offensive unit. He's trying to make the most out of what a lot of people would consider a raw deal.
If you're fed up with crazy QB legends, the antidote is to enjoy the year that Geno Smith is having. Or the resurrection period that Tommy Maddox once had with the Steelers. Or that Jim Plunkett once had with the Raiders. Case Keenum with the Vikings. Etc. etc. When guys who have taken some hits and bounced around the league eventually have some hard earned success, it's rewarding to see.
posted by beaverboard at 12:35 AM on October 24, 2022
