September 09, 2022

Premier League Suspends Matches After Queen's Death: The Premier League has suspended all matches from Saturday through Monday after the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II. The same move was made across all levels of the English Football League.

posted by rcade to soccer at 10:28 AM - 2 comments

It's nice to hear of respect. Much different from the behavior of the NFL after the Kennedy assassination.

posted by Howard_T at 11:08 AM on September 09, 2022

The impetuous moneybags at Chelsea did their bit by sacking Thomas Tuchel while Her Majesty was still on the throne.

posted by beaverboard at 05:36 PM on September 09, 2022

