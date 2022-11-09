Premier League Suspends Matches After Queen's Death: The Premier League has suspended all matches from Saturday through Monday after the death Thursday of Queen Elizabeth II. The same move was made across all levels of the English Football League.
The impetuous moneybags at Chelsea did their bit by sacking Thomas Tuchel while Her Majesty was still on the throne.
posted by beaverboard at 05:36 PM on September 09, 2022
It's nice to hear of respect. Much different from the behavior of the NFL after the Kennedy assassination.
posted by Howard_T at 11:08 AM on September 09, 2022