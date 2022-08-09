September 05, 2022

Margaret Court: Serena Never Admired Me: Serena Williams retired one major shy of Margaret Court's 24. Court, 80, is using the occasion to be all kinds of bitter. Court told an interviewer Williams won zero majors after having one baby while she won three after having two. "I would love to have played in this era. I think it's so much easier," Court said.

posted by rcade to tennis at 12:12 PM - 10 comments