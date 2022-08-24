Rory McIlroy Fends Off Remote-Control Ball: A fan with a remote-controlled golf ball tried twice to get in the hole at the BMW Championship 15th on Saturday, but Rory McIlroy made deft stick saves to keep it out and heaved it in a lake.
This guy is fortunate that it was only his ball that wound up in the water. There might be some on the Tour who would have thrown him into the pond.
posted by Howard_T at 11:50 AM on August 23, 2022
I'd love to hear a Doc Emrick call of that sequence, with Rory paddling the ball aside, etc.
The Secret Service should take note in case someone tries to replicate the scenario with a C-4 ball at Bedminster.
posted by beaverboard at 09:36 PM on August 23, 2022
Rory picking up that ball made me think of an explosive too. Not a good idea to pick it up.
posted by rcade at 02:24 PM on August 24, 2022
It was a LIV Tour ratfucking campaign directed against Rory
posted by NoMich at 09:47 PM on August 22, 2022