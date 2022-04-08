August 03, 2022

Vin Scully, Forever the Voice of the Dodgers, Dies: Vin Scully, who died Tuesday at age 94, had a career as a baseball announcer for which the term legendary hardly does justice. He joined the Dodgers broadcast booth in 1950 when they were still in Brooklyn and stepped away from the mic 67 seasons later. Not bad for a kid from The Bronx who grew up rooting for the Dodgers' cross-town rival New York Giants. "It may sound corny,” Sandy Koufax once said, “but I enjoyed listening to Vin call a game almost more than playing in them.”

posted by rcade to baseball at 09:50 AM - 3 comments