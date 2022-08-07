NBA Pickem Champion: Me! Me! Me!: The 2021-22 NBA Pickem champion is rcade. NoMich finished second and jjzucal claimed the Costanza. A salute to all players but mostly myself.
posted by rcade to basketball at 06:52 PM - 5 comments
Congratulations! What are you going to do with your vast winnings?
posted by NoMich at 09:45 AM on July 06, 2022
He's running for governor.
posted by beaverboard at 11:12 AM on July 06, 2022
Congratulations
posted by ic23b at 12:45 PM on July 06, 2022
Congrats and thanks rcade.
I doubt it makes any difference but not sure the pick'embot is adding up right or at least the table is different from the entries .. see Black-Hand and I both credited with 26 while the entries show 46? Something to look at maybe for next year :)
posted by rumple at 01:52 AM on July 07, 2022
Lost a bit of my sense of urgency about announcing this result.
posted by rcade at 06:53 PM on July 05, 2022