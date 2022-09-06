June 07, 2022

We Were Promised Schooners: The CFL begins its 2022 season on Thursday night. Where is the Atlantic Schooners expansion team? The July 16 game between Saskatchewan and Toronto in Wolfville may be the last chance to revive the effort, writes the CFL blog 3 Down Nation.
As long as they're playing in Wolfville, would they consider putting the stadium in Truro instead. Just an hour north of Halifax and directly reachable from both sides of the harbor.
It would help pull in fans from NB, PEI, Cape Breton, perhaps some hardy folk from coastal Maine. Make the team more of a regional draw. Seems as though they would need region-wide numbers to make it go.
posted by beaverboard at 08:16 PM on June 08, 2022