Tarik Cohen's Letter to His 17-Year-Old Self: Tarik Cohen's rise to the NFL as a running back for the Chicago Bears is only part of the story. The rest is heartbreaking. He tells it on Players' Tribune.
posted by rcade to football at 12:13 PM - 1 comment
Heavy read. Thank you for posting.
I hope he's worked through his injuries and has a chance to get on a roster. But first he has to deal with the death of his other brother.
I think about half of his contract extension money from a couple of years ago was guaranteed.
posted by beaverboard at 09:28 PM on May 11, 2022
