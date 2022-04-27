April 26, 2022

Star-Crossed Nets Bounced from Playoffs in Four Games: The post-mortems have begun on a Brooklyn Nets season that barely reached the playoffs and then exited as quickly as possible. In an interesting quote where Kyrie Irving refers to he and Kevin Durant "managing the franchise together" alongside owner Joe Tsai and GM Sean Marks, Irving says, "We need to really be intentional about what we're building."

