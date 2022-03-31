Bruce Arians Steps Down as Bucs Coach, Todd Bowles Steps Up: An NFL offseason full of big news just got another stunner: Bruce Arians has stepped down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and will be replaced by his choice of successor, team defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles. The iconoclastic Arians feared if he quit later a different coach might come in and fire a lot of the staff. "My wife is big on not letting all those families down," Arians said.
Online wags are really using their imagination on this one.
Serving up well founded and logically solid spins such as: Arians wants to interview to become the Patriots OC before Josh McDaniels inevitably jilts the Raiders and goes running back to Belichick.
Or more commonly: Tom Brady (of course) is the mastermind behind the whole thing and this shadowy scheme had been in the planning stages for months.
posted by beaverboard at 02:44 PM on March 31, 2022