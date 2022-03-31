March 31, 2022

Bruce Arians Steps Down as Bucs Coach, Todd Bowles Steps Up: An NFL offseason full of big news just got another stunner: Bruce Arians has stepped down as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach and will be replaced by his choice of successor, team defensive coordinator and former New York Jets head coach Todd Bowles. The iconoclastic Arians feared if he quit later a different coach might come in and fire a lot of the staff. "My wife is big on not letting all those families down," Arians said.

posted by rcade to football at 11:50 AM - 1 comment