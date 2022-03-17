March 16, 2022

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman Take Over Monday Night Football: ESPN is bringing longtime Fox duo Joe Buck and Troy Aikman to Monday Night Football. The most esteemed broadcast booth in the NFL when Al Michaels and John Madden left in 2006, MNF has seen Joe Theismann, Tony Kornheiser, Mike Tirico, Ron Jaworski, Jon Gruden, Sean McDonough, Jason Witten, Booger McFarland, Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick shuffle through.

