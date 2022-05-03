New York Governor Backs New Bills Stadium: A deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium should be reached by the end of March, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The new stadium will cost an estimated $1.3 billion to build and the Bills want the public to pay 60 percent of it. There's no stadium design decided yet for the facility that could open in 2026. The Buffalo News covered some possibilities in December.
If it's going to be right next to the existing stadium, they'd better change the orientation and design. The current stadium is oriented roughly east-west, and the wind and weather off the lake comes howling right in through the west end of the facility.
Site it from SSE to NNW and build the ends of the stadium as high as the main sections. For that kind of money, add a retracto roof.
If I was an Erie County taxpayer, I'd tell them to go play their home games in the dome at Syracuse.
posted by beaverboard at 07:53 PM on March 05, 2022