March 05, 2022

New York Governor Backs New Bills Stadium: A deal for a new Buffalo Bills stadium should be reached by the end of March, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. The new stadium will cost an estimated $1.3 billion to build and the Bills want the public to pay 60 percent of it. There's no stadium design decided yet for the facility that could open in 2026. The Buffalo News covered some possibilities in December.

posted by rcade to football at 11:44 AM - 1 comment