February 24, 2022

Troy Aikman Has One Foot Out the Door at Fox: Troy Aikman is likely to leave Fox to become the main analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN, the New York Post reports. Al Michaels is close to joining Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football and hoped Aikman would join him. There's a lot of talk about other moves these would cause and so far none of them involve Chris Collinsworth.

