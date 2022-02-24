Troy Aikman Has One Foot Out the Door at Fox: Troy Aikman is likely to leave Fox to become the main analyst for Monday Night Football on ESPN, the New York Post reports. Al Michaels is close to joining Amazon Prime's Thursday Night Football and hoped Aikman would join him. There's a lot of talk about other moves these would cause and so far none of them involve Chris Collinsworth.
Wherever Collinsworth lands he'll see the greatest players who have ever taken the field.
posted by rcade at 09:43 PM on February 24, 2022
Joe Buck: "Analyst...is...GONE!"
The broadcast salaries are getting mighty generous and could entice more than a few Sean McVay types to leave the sidelines.
Someday maybe all the noteworthy players and coaches will be in the booth, and we'll end up having to watch Pat Shurmur coach Nathan Peterman.
Hard to know where Collinsworth would end up. Also, is anyone biding their time waiting to hire Gruden if/when some of his radioactive glow recedes.
posted by beaverboard at 08:41 PM on February 24, 2022