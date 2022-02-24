How Sports Are Dealing with Russia's Invasion of Ukraine: The first suspensions of sports following Russia's invasion of Ukraine are the move of the Champions League final away from St. Petersburg, Russia, and the halt for at least one month of play for Dynamo Kyiv, Shakhtar Donetsk and the rest of Ukraine's domestic football league.
We sure went quick from the Olympics to a land war in Europe. The twenties suck.
posted by rcade at 03:08 PM on February 24, 2022
I have a Ukrainian on my beer league hockey team; I'm eager to hear his take on the current situation. We used to have a Russian, but (praise Jebus) I clipped him after last season because he was dead weight.
posted by tahoemoj at 04:50 PM on February 24, 2022
We sure went quick from the Olympics to a land war in Europe.
It's a deadly repeating pattern. Georgia in 2008, Crimea in 2014.
The Games should probably be suspended until Russia is stopped from invading other countries while hiding under the skirts of international athletic competition.
posted by beaverboard at 08:29 PM on February 24, 2022
Schalke has removed Gazprom from their jerseys
posted by billsaysthis at 01:11 PM on February 24, 2022