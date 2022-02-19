February 19, 2022

Steelers Hire Brian Flores as Assistant Coach: The Pittsburgh Steelers have hired Brian Flores as senior defensive assistant in charge of linebackers, a move that comes as a surprise because he's currently suing three NFL teams and the league for discrimination. Flores alleges discrimination in league hiring practices. Some legal experts say his case has an uphill battle in court but could be devastating to the league even if he loses.

