Harden-Simmons Swap Leads Day of NBA Trades: The Nets sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks. A four-team trade sent Serge Ibaka and two second-round picks to the Bucks; Marvin Bagley to the Pistons; Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings; and Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the Clippers. There are also reports that the Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertrans.
posted by rcade to basketball at 07:05 PM - 8 comments
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:05 PM on February 10, 2022
Impossible to declare a winner in that trade without getting into the money aspect. Looks like a lose - lose. I suppose the Sixers get someone who shoots better than 0.167 from the 3 point line and Embiid can help defensively closer to the basket. Can't see Simmons ever getting out of the way of himself.
posted by cixelsyd at 05:18 PM on February 10, 2022
I think the 6ers definitely got the better of this trade. Funny to think that Harden is now with his third franchise in two seasons.
posted by NoMich at 05:29 PM on February 10, 2022
I'm not going to speculate on who won/lost the trade or by how much, but I'm personally kind of pissed about it since Embiid is one of my favorite players to watch play the game and watching Harden makes me hate the sport of basketball.
posted by Ufez Jones at 05:47 PM on February 10, 2022
In the short term, 76ers win the deal, but in the long term, I really believe Nets come out way ahead. We will see.
posted by Howard_T at 07:16 PM on February 10, 2022
For some reason, I thought the trade was just a straight up swap for the two players. There was a whole lot of return for Harden in that trade.
posted by NoMich at 08:46 AM on February 11, 2022
Just looked at the return. Sixers REALLY wanted to get rid of Simmons.
Seth Curry and Drummond are 2 guys who can provide some decent minutes as role players. The 2 first round draft picks to the Nets are huge even though they will be towards the bottom of the draft. Millsap is a better fit with the Sixers roster but only a spot player at this stage. Might not see much time at all.
posted by cixelsyd at 11:40 AM on February 11, 2022
posted by NoMich at 01:50 PM on February 10, 2022