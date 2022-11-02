February 10, 2022

Harden-Simmons Swap Leads Day of NBA Trades: The Nets sent James Harden and Paul Millsap to the Sixers for Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond and two first-round draft picks. A four-team trade sent Serge Ibaka and two second-round picks to the Bucks; Marvin Bagley to the Pistons; Donte DiVincenzo, Josh Jackson and Trey Lyles to the Kings; and Semi Ojeleye and Rodney Hood to the Clippers. There are also reports that the Mavericks are sending Kristaps Porzingis and a second-round pick to the Wizards for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertrans.

