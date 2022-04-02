February 03, 2022

Ducks Hire Pat Verbeek as General Manager: The Little Ball of Hate is now running an NHL franchise. Pat Verbeek, an assistant GM for the Detroit Red Wings the past three seasons, now has the top job with the Anaheim Ducks. As a player he had 2,905 penalty minutes and won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.
posted by rcade at 09:23 AM on February 04, 2022
If Verbeek can add a little bit of his on-ice ethos to this talented and improving team, they can go places. I barely remember him in Jersey, but loved him when he arrived in Hartford. I always tried to play the game much like he did--as a small guy with a lot of snarl; in fact we're built very much the same at 5'9, 190#.
posted by tahoemoj at 01:43 PM on February 04, 2022
posted by The_Black_Hand at 08:20 AM on February 04, 2022