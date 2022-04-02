February 03, 2022

Ducks Hire Pat Verbeek as General Manager: The Little Ball of Hate is now running an NHL franchise. Pat Verbeek, an assistant GM for the Detroit Red Wings the past three seasons, now has the top job with the Anaheim Ducks. As a player he had 2,905 penalty minutes and won a Stanley Cup with the Dallas Stars in 1999.

posted by rcade to hockey at 07:43 PM - 3 comments