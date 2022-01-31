January 31, 2022

Rams Have Perilous Future So They Better Win Now: No current regime in the NFL has treated the draft the way the Los Angeles Rams have -- which makes it that much more crucial for them to win Super Bowl 0x38. They've traded away every first-round pick from 2017 to 2023, given up second- and third-rounders for 10 weeks of Von Miller and are $14 million over the salary cap. "Instead of saving for retirement, they're buying that damn yacht and living it up in Marina del Ray," writes Mike DeCourcy of Sporting News.