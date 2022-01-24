'13 Seconds' Joins 'Wide Right' and 'Music City Miracle': The Buffalo Bills have a new addition to their catchphrase ring of misery. Patrick Mahomes only had 13 seconds to drive the Kansas City Chiefs down the field for a game-tying field goal and deny the Bills a trip to the AFC Championship game.
That game was one for the ages. I am still adjusting to the reality that it happened.
I don't think the squib kick helps the Bills. The clock doesn't start until a receiving player touches the ball and he has the option of immediately giving himself up.
posted by rcade at 09:17 PM on January 24, 2022