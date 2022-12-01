Three NFL Coaches Fired: Zimmer, Nagy, Fangio: The offseason coaching carousel has begun in the NFL with the firings of head coach Vic Fangio by the Denver Broncos, Mike Zimmer of the Minnesota Vikings and Matt Nagy of the Chicago Bears. The Vikings also fired general manager Rick Spielman.
Looks like Flores is out in Miami. The rumor mill has it that the only reason that the Dolphins fire Flores is because they already have his replacement in mind: Jim Harbaugh.
There's no way that Harbaugh stays in Ann Arbor. I'm sure he has dumptrucks of cash from different NFL teams lined up outside his house right now. I'm so old that I remember when he left the 49ers for a return to the college coaching ranks is because NFL players didn't put up with his BS, unlike college kids who really have no other choice, so he's a better fit for college football.
posted by NoMich at 09:52 AM on January 10, 2022
Firing Flores is another dumbass Stephen Ross move. Hopefully Flores will get a chance to work with better ownership somewhere else.
Meanwhile, at the moment, Joe Judge apparently still has a job.
If the Panthers fired Rhule and hired Harbaugh, I can only imagine what that would do to prospects for a peaceful gathering at NoMich's next family reunion.
posted by beaverboard at 11:00 AM on January 10, 2022
I, living in Michigan at the moment, don't see Harbaugh leaving UM, but I could very well be wrong.
I think Flores gets a new HC job before the end of the week.
posted by LionIndex at 07:25 PM on January 10, 2022
If Fangio was coaching the Giants and went 7-10, he would have gotten a 5 year contract extension.
posted by beaverboard at 03:15 PM on January 09, 2022