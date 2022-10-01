Denver Broncos Fire Head Coach Vic Fangio: The offseason coaching carousel has begun with the firing of head coach Vic Fangio by the Denver Broncos. The team went 19-30 under Fangio, whose offense was low scoring and defense was high scoring.
posted by rcade to football at 02:42 PM - 1 comment
If Fangio was coaching the Giants and went 7-10, he would have gotten a 5 year contract extension.
posted by beaverboard at 03:15 PM on January 09, 2022
You're not logged in. Please log in or register.
Copyright © 2022 SportsFilterAll posts and comments are © their original authors.
If Fangio was coaching the Giants and went 7-10, he would have gotten a 5 year contract extension.
posted by beaverboard at 03:15 PM on January 09, 2022