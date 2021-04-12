December 02, 2021

CFL Playoffs Pick 'Em, Division Finals Edition: The Roughriders win in dramatic fashion, the Tiger-Cats less so, and our division final matchups are set. Grab your opera glasses and make your picks inside.
posted by DrJohnEvans to fantasy at 09:10 PM - 5 comments
Toronto by 9
Winnipeg by 9
Collaros
Winnipeg
posted by cixelsyd at 10:12 AM on December 03, 2021
Hamilton by 3
Winnipeg by 17
Zach Collaros
Winnipeg
posted by ic23b at 10:21 AM on December 03, 2021
QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson's Raptors appearance a bad look for Argonauts
posted by tommybiden at 03:08 PM on December 03, 2021
Hamilton by 8
Saskatchewan by 7
Fajardo
Saskatchewan
posted by tommybiden at 08:19 AM on December 04, 2021
The Ti-Cats put on a clinic as they keep it close early, score big in the middle, and coast to the win. Things are much crazier out west, as the Riders and Stamps go back-and-forth, giving us lead changes, kick returns TDs, too many turnovers to count (including SIX interceptions), and then finally overtime. While Rene Paredes takes our pick 'em's bonus award, it's his three missed field goals that will haunt him, as Brett Lauther hits the winner in OT and sends the Riders to the final.
Three of us nailed the Rider spread so there's plenty of points to go around.
It's December and we're still playing Canadian football!
DIVISION FINALS
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (8-6) @ Toronto Argonauts (9-5) (Sunday, December 5, 13:30pm ET)
Who saw this coming? We all figured the Argos were due for another season in the post-Ricky-Ray wilderness, while we didn't know if Jeremiah Masoli could stay on the field long enough to give the Ti-Cats a chance. But lo and behold, MBT has emerged as a quality QB for Toronto, while Masoli has been just healthy enough to keep pace. The Argos won the division, while Hamilton finished the season strong, taking four out of their last six games. But those two losses? Both against the Argos.
CFL.ca Eastern Final Preview »
Saskatchewan Roughriders (9-5) @ Winnipeg Blue Bomders (11-3) (Sunday, November 17, 4:30pm ET)
Ladies and gentlemen, your Winnipeg Blue Bombers: best offence, best defence, best record in the league. They also swept the Riders 2-0 in the season series, but! These two teams haven't faced each other since Week 6. Has Saskatchewan found enough of its groove to put in a good showing?
CFL.ca Western Final Preview »
Offence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the quarterback who will throw for the highest yardage on Sunday.
2021 Passing Stats »
Defence Wins Championships Bonus
Pick the team whose defence will register the most sacks on Sunday.
2021 Defensive Stats »
Example pick: Hamilton by 21, Saskatchewan by 14, Fajardo, Winnipeg.
Good luck!
posted by DrJohnEvans at 09:10 PM on December 02, 2021